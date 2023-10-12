Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month, Newcastle received planning permission approval for the ‘St James’ STACK, powered by Sela’ fan zone to be built on the Strawberry Place land reacquired by the club earlier this year.

The fan zone would consist of repurposed shipping containers over two stories that would house six bars and 10 street food units. It will be able to host 3,000 guests with a main seating plaza, stage and big screen to broadcast Newcastle matches and is due for completion in Spring 2024.

But the club faces opposition with concerns now raised by Northumbria Police about the impact of a new major drinking venue in the heart of the city. Operators have asked for a license to sell alcohol daily seven days a week from 10am to midnight.

The license is yet to be granted with councillors due to make a decision next week.

In documents sent to the local authority, Supt Jamie Pitt wrote: “The proposed licensed premises will allow for a concentration of a significant number of patrons to consume alcohol, and in an area that is in the immediate vicinity of St James’ Park.

“If the application is granted the operation of the venue is likely to have an impact on the dynamic of the Night Time Economy (NTE) and the movement or migration of patrons across the city centre during NTE hours and on match days.

“With this in mind, the police would expect to see policies and procedures devised by the applicant and specifically tailored to the St James’ Stack operation.

“Such policies and procedures should be served with the premises licence application and/or made available to the responsible authorities prior to the licensing hearing and should seek to address the issues of vulnerability in the NTE and crowd management/dispersal of patrons from the St James’ Stack premises and identify the steps the applicant will take to manage crowds and dispersal during any high risk occasions or events that are identified by Northumbria Police.

“The police consider that to grant the application for a premises licence will undermine the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder.”

Council licensing manager Jonathan Bryce also raised concerns around emergency services arrangements and urged operators to “show due regard to possible terrorist or other such risks.”

Newcastle United have declined to comment on the objections, but CEO Darren Eales has previously said: “Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week.”