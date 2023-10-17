Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonali withdrew from the Italy national team and returned to Newcastle following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is understood to involve the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms, with Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso admitting the player suffers from a gambling addiction before attending the interrogation in Italy.

The midfielder is understood to have trained with Newcastle on Monday and is currently eligible to play for The Magpies against Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off) while the investigation is ongoing.

But Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could choose to rest the 23-year-old after a turbulent week.

Tonali’s arrival at the Federal Prosecutor’s Office comes after Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli was handed a seven-month ban from football after accepting betting charges against him.

A statement released by the Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed that Fagioli was originally going to be banned for 12-months but had his sentence reduced by five-months after accepting a plea bargain including six-months of therapy and at least 10 public meetings to aid gambling addiction recovery.

The 22-year-old midfielder was also fined €12,500 for the violation of ‘placing bets on football events organized by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA’.