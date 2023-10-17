News you can trust since 1849
Sandro Tonali investigation: Newcastle United man awaits fate as Nicolo Fagioli hit with lengthy ban

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has returned to Italy to be interrogated at the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Turin.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Tonali withdrew from the Italy national team and returned to Newcastle following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is understood to involve the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms, with Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso admitting the player suffers from a gambling addiction before attending the interrogation in Italy.

The midfielder is understood to have trained with Newcastle on Monday and is currently eligible to play for The Magpies against Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off) while the investigation is ongoing.

But Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could choose to rest the 23-year-old after a turbulent week.

Tonali’s arrival at the Federal Prosecutor’s Office comes after Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli was handed a seven-month ban from football after accepting betting charges against him.

A statement released by the Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed that Fagioli was originally going to be banned for 12-months but had his sentence reduced by five-months after accepting a plea bargain including six-months of therapy and at least 10 public meetings to aid gambling addiction recovery.

The 22-year-old midfielder was also fined €12,500 for the violation of ‘placing bets on football events organized by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA’.

Meanwhile, Tonali awaits his fate as the alleged nature of his betting has not been officially disclosed. If found guilty of betting on football matches, Newcastle’s £52million summer signing will face a lengthy ban that would likely end his first season on Tyneside prematurely.

