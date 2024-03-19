Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's planning permission request to build a temporary club shop outside of St James' Park has been granted.

In January, the club submitted a proposal to erect a temporary retail structure on the St James' Metro Car Park. The site is currently not in use and sits adjacent to the existing club shop at St James' Park and the Strawberry Pub.

The existing club shop is set to undergo a period of significant refurbishment this summer as part of the incoming kit deal with Adidas.

The Strawberry Place land outside of St James' Park was purchased by the club in 2023. The temporary club shop will consist of prefabricated containers that will be able to be re-used for other purposes.

The proposed site plan for Newcastle United's new temporary club shop.

Newcastle's planning permission is granted from March 18 to November 18 2024. The land must be restored to its former condition no later than the expiry date.

The temporary club shop is being constructed to help protect jobs and allow the club to continue its retail operations while the main club shop located in the Gallowgate Stand is refurbished.

The proposed design for the temporary Newcastle United club shop.

The retail side of Newcastle is currently controlled by Castore as part of the kit manufacturing agreement signed in 2021. The club have negotiated an early exit from the Castore deal, allowing Adidas to come in for the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle have agreed a five-year deal with Adidas understood to be worth around £40million-per-season. It will see the club regain control of its retail and merchandising.

As a result, the existing Castore-operated club shop in the Gallowgate Stand at St James' Park will be 'comprehensively refurbished' following the end of the 2023-24 season. The refurbishment will take place during the off-season between May and June 2024.

The re-opening of the St James' Park club shop following refurbishment will coincide with the reveal of Newcastle United's new Adidas shirt for the 2024-25 season.

The club are also hoping to complete construction of the St James' STACK fan zone located at Strawberry Place in time for the summer with St James' Park hosting England's national team on June 3 ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.