Newcastle United have ‘scope to push’ over key transfer ‘target’ as summer plan emerges
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as the pre-season begins to hot up.
Newcastle United are already closing in on their first pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Magpies are already working hard on the training ground as they prepare for a Champions League campaign, and they kick-off their pre-season schedule against Gateshead this Saturday. Rangers, Fiorentina and Villarreal are also upcoming opponents, and Eddie Howe will want to have more new signings in place for some of those games.
With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding St James’ Park.
Summer transfer plan
Newcastle will likely have to lean on the loan market if they pull off a big-money deal to sign Harvey Barnes in the coming days.
That’s according to Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph, who has said: “If Barnes comes, with no sales, as things stand the word is they will be relying on loan market and that’s it.” Newcastle have Financial Fair Play this concerns this summer after significant spend over the last couple of years.
Just who would be available on loan remains to be seen, but it seems we may already be close to knowing what Howe’s squad for the coming season will look like.
Barnes latest
On the Barnes front, it seems the Leicester winger will be a particularly expensive signing for Newcastle this summer.
Craig Hope of the Daily Mail has said: “75m with scope to push to 100m was the information (stated in the story), with wiggle room if selling players. They’ve spent 52m. This information has not changed.”
It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle do wind up spending so much on Barnes, especially with other wing options such as Moussa Diaby likely costing less this summer. Though, Barnes has plenty of Premier League experience, standing out for the Foxes over recent years.