Newcastle United upgrade plans approved on St James’ Park site & completion time revealed

Newcastle United have received planning permission approval for a new fan zone to be constructed outside St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Over the summer, Newcastle United submitted plans to Newcastle City Council for a new fan zone to be built on the Strawberry Place land reacquired by the club earlier this year.

The ‘St James’ STACK, powered by Sela’ would consist of repurposed shipping containers over two stories that would house six bard and 10 street food units. The fan zone will include a main seating plaza, stage and big screen to broadcast Newcastle matches.

Earlier this month, the club released CGI images giving an impression of what the fan zone will look like with images of a main stage and central plaza area.

A club statement read: “The fan zone will introduce a thriving food, drink and entertainment option for supporters visiting matches at St. James’ Park, as well as creating a bustling midweek leisure and social destination synonymous with the STACK brand. It will be supported by the club’s front-of-shirt partner, Sela - a pioneering destination and experiences organisation.”

Following approval, Newcastle are hoping to have the fan zone completed by Spring 2024. It is proposed to be in place for a temporary three-year period.

Following the announcement of the project, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said: “Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week.”

