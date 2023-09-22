Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were resolute against last season’s Champions League semi-finalists to leave the San Siro - and their first Champions League game in over two decades - with a point. Although AC Milan dominated for large parts, the Magpies stood strong and could have even nicked a win in the dying stages but for Sean Longstaff’s rasping effort to be saved well by Marco Sportiello.

However, despite their defensive solidity, not everyone was impressed with Eddie Howe’s side and their performance on Tuesday evening. Former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal even went as far as describing the goalless draw as the ‘worst match in Champions League history’ in a bizarre rant on Twitch after the game in which he also stated that Newcastle players ‘only know how to run’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As picked up by Red Gol, Vidal said: “I saw the worst game in the history of the Champions League. Milan and Newcastle, how they play that match in the Champions League, crazy.

“Not like the one between Porto and Shakhtar, great. Boring [Manchester] City, as always. The one between PSG and Borussia, the second half was good, in the first half I fell asleep.

“But those fools from Milan with Newcastle left me sick. They are lucky because they only know how to run, otherwise they wouldn’t be there.

“I don’t understand Newcastle, they come fourth in the league, but they don’t do anything, disgusting. They have to risk their lives, if it is their first game, show a little more, they left me as angry as hell. This is Champions.

Sean Longstaff's late effort was saved well by Marco Sportiello to deny Newcastle United all three points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barcelona, a machine, that was the best game, bye, there is nothing more. Well, the one between Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk was a great game, the other games were boring, yuck. Barcelona is a machine, it is moving forward like crazy, not like the other teams.”