The Newcastle United striker, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee this summer, had to withdraw from the Sweden squad last week after picking up a thigh problem in training, and there were concerns he was facing a number of weeks on the sidelines.

Isak won’t be involved against Fulham tomorrow, though Howe – who will have Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson available at Craven Cottage – doesn't expect him to be out for long.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got an injury training with Sweden,” said United’s head coach. “He’s come back. The scan doesn’t look too bad, so we’re not overly concerned it’s a long injury. He’s out running on grass, so he’s looking good at the moment.”