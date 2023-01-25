Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes offered to Everton for £16m – claims agent
Bruno Guimaraes was supposedly offered to Everton for just £16million before he joined Newcastle United, according to football agent Kia Joorabchian.
In 2019, Everton allegedly turned down the opportunity to sign the Brazilian, who had been catching the eye in his home country with Athletico Paranaense. The young midfielder ended up signing for Ligue 1 side Lyon instead before completing a £35million move to Newcastle in 2022.
Since arriving on Tyneside, Guimaraes has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top performing midfielders, scoring nine goals in 40 appearances for The Magpies.
Everton may be thinking what could have been based on Joorabchian’s claims, as the agent told talkSPORT: “In the past we offered [Everton] Bruno Guimaraes for £16million before he went to Lyon, they went for [Jean-Philippe] Gbamin and Bruno signed for Lyon.”
The Toffees signed Gbamin from Mainz 05 for a reported £25million but the midfielder has made just six Premier League appearances and is currently out on loan at Trabzonspor.