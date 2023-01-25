In 2019, Everton allegedly turned down the opportunity to sign the Brazilian, who had been catching the eye in his home country with Athletico Paranaense. The young midfielder ended up signing for Ligue 1 side Lyon instead before completing a £35million move to Newcastle in 2022.

Since arriving on Tyneside, Guimaraes has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top performing midfielders, scoring nine goals in 40 appearances for The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Bruno Guimaraes applauds the fans after his league debut after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Everton may be thinking what could have been based on Joorabchian’s claims, as the agent told talkSPORT: “In the past we offered [Everton] Bruno Guimaraes for £16million before he went to Lyon, they went for [Jean-Philippe] Gbamin and Bruno signed for Lyon.”