Newcastle United star confirms major boost ahead of Rangers trip with £300m influx expected

Dan Burn is looking forward to playing with some of his Newcastle United team-mates once again at Rangers on Tuesday night.

Dominic Scurr
Published 18th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Burn played the majority of Newcastle’s 3-2 pre-season opener win at Gateshead on Saturday in which several first-team regulars were absent. International players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Sven Botman were just some of the players not involved at the International Stadium as they watched on from the stands.

New £52million signing Sandro Tonali was also watching on as he prepares to make his non-competitive debut for the club. The 23-year-old midfielder joined up with the Newcastle squad for the first time last Friday along with the club’s international players.

While the Gateshead turnaround came too soon, Burn confirmed that the players will be back involved at Ibrox on Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off), as did head coach Eddie Howe.

“It was good to see them back in training and good to see them because it’s been a while,” Burn told The Gazette. “They’re big players for us to have back, I’ve missed them but they’ll be back with us for the Rangers game.”

Tonali and the potential returns of Botman, Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Wilson, Guimaraes, Isak and Miguel Almiron will see Newcastle benefit from an influx of over £300million worth of players at Rangers.

Newcastle will be backed by 8,000 travelling supporters at Rangers for the pre-season friendly match.

“It’s definitely going to feel like a proper game,” Burn added. “I’ve played at Ibrox a few times before and it’s an amazing stadium with a great atmosphere and I’m sure it’ll be a class night.”

After facing the Scottish Premiership side, Newcastle head off to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series which will see them face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton.

