The 30-year-old returned from injury to start the final two matches of the 2021-22 Premier League season, scoring twice on the final day at Burnley.

Despite missing four months of the season, Wilson finished the campaign as Newcastle’s top scorer with eight goals to his name.

While it was never in doubt, the striker confirmed he is staying on Tyneside when speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast with West Ham United’s Michail Antonio last month.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I'm not leaving the Toon, the place is too much,” Wilson said. “I think sooner or later Michail's legs are going to go.

"[West Ham United] are going to want to replace him and he might be thinking where am I going to go? Scrambling for a club and we might need a kit man or something so he could maybe join in here and help out on a matchday!”

But Antonio was keen to big up Wilson ahead of the Qatar World Cup this winter. Wilson has been capped four times by England – scoring once – but hasn't received a call-up since joining Newcastle in 2020.

"Cal, if you stay injury free at the start of [next] season, I think you're going to the World Cup,” Antonio told the Newcastle number 9.

"Because I don't think there is anybody who brings that level of being clinical and you've got all the attributes for England.

"People talk about Harry Kane and Tammy Abraham who I'm a big fan of, they talk about [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, but in terms of having everything to a certain level, I think you tick all the boxes for me.”

Now he has returned to full-fitness for Newcastle, Wilson has revealed that his ambition is to get back into the England squad for what will likely be his last chance to play at a World Cup.

“It’s obviously one of my ambitions,” he responded. “That's a driving factor for me when I'm doing my rehab, when I step over the white line on the pitch.

"That's what spurs me on, I'm not getting any younger and opportunities are few and far between. It's important you give it everything to try and make that opportunity and that dream a reality.”

