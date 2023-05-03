Dubravka had played a crucial role in the previous five seasons at Newcastle as they battled Premier League relegation. But the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley ahead of the 2022-23 campaign put the Slovakian in an unfamiliar position.

For the first time at Newcastle, he would have to fight for his place in the side. After head coach Eddie Howe used both Pope and Dubravka in equal measure in pre-season, the England international was given the nod for the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest.

“Nick came here and I found myself in a difficult situation after the first league game,” Dubravka admitted. “I felt and I still feel, that I can perform, that I can be in the goal, that I can still be a number one keeper.

“In the end, I took the loan to Manchester United because I felt after the pre-season that I needed a new challenge in my life at the time.

“I went there becasue there were more competitions, more potential games to play in [Europe], so I could see myself having more opportunities to play. That was the only reason why I thought about leaving the club.”

Upon joining Man United on loan, Dubravka was subject to some from some Newcastle supporters on social media. It led to the goalkeeper deleting his Twitter account after some ‘very offensive’ messages.

When asked if he was hurt by the reaction to his loan departure, Dubravka told the club programme: “To be fair - yes. I thought actually that when I was leaving that I’d always given my best for the club, for the fans.

“I stayed in the bad times, when I had opportunities to leave the club, to go for another challenge again. The last four and a half years we’d been fighting relegation, and I stuck with the club and I thought the fans would appreciate that and maybe understand my new situation.

“Some of [the messages from fans] were very harsh. Some of them were very offsenvie, to my family and myself. I was thinking, ‘do I deserve this, after five years being here, trying to do my best for the club?’

“The abuse [on Twitter], I didn’t expect that. But there was the other side of the fans who appreciate the time I’ve spent here, and they showed me the love even when I came back.”

Dubravka was limited to just two Carabao Cup appearances during his time at Old Trafford before being recalled by Newcastle at his own request in January. He has since featured for The Magpies in the FA Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and came off the bench following Pope’s sending off against Liverpool in February.

But those two games for Man United would ultimately come back to haunt Dubravka as he was cup-tied for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final match at Wembley as Loris Karius came into the side in his place.

Now 34, Dubravka’s future at Newcastle remains uncertain as he has made no secret of his desire to pursue regular first-team football. But for the time being, he remains committed to helping Newcastle push for Champions League qualification.

