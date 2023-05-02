The UEFA rule changes that boost Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table, nine points inside the Champions League qualification places with five games remaining. But many Magpies fans won’t need reminding what happened the last time the club qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in the 2002-03 season.

Back then a third placed finish in the Premier League was not enough to guarantee a place in the Champions League group stage, instead Newcastle were put into a qualifying round match against Serbian side Partizan Belgrade. After winning the first leg 1-0, Sir Bobby Robson’s side were beaten 1-0 at St James’ Park in the return fixture and were knocked out on penalties.

United dropped into the UEFA Cup instead and ended up reaching the semi-final before being knocked out by Marseille.

But this won’t be a concern for Newcastle next season if they were to secure a top four finish. This is because, since 2018, the top four sides in the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga have all qualified automatically for the Champions League group stage without having to play a play-off match.

This was extended to Italy the following season, meaning the four nations with the highest UEFA coefficient rankings would have four club teams automatically qualify for the Champions League group stages. England currently hold the highest UEFA coefficient ranking with Spain second, Italy third and Germany fourth.

As a club, Newcastle do not have any coefficient points as they have not competed in European competition in any of the last five seasons prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

Five Premier League teams could qualify for Champions League group stage from 2024-25

Further changes to the Champions League format from the 2024-25 campaign will further boost Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition in the coming seasons.

UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League will consist of 36 teams instead of 32 in a ‘Swiss league’ format. This means the eight groups of four teams will be scrapped in favour of a giant 36 team league limited to just eight games.

One of the four extra places will be filled by the third placed team from the nation ranked fifth in UEFA’s coefficient, which is currently France, heading straight into the group stages.

Another place will be through the ‘champions path’ qualifying route, guaranteeing another league champion in the group stage.

The final two places, will be given to counties whose clubs collectively performed the best in Europe in the previous season and will be awarded on league position. This means, should English clubs perform well in Europe, fifth place in the Premier League could earn a Champions League spot.

During the 2022-23 season, the two nations with the best performing club teams in Europe are England and Italy.

In the meantime, Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League football in their final five matches of the Premier League campaign. Eddie Howe’s side are nine points inside the top four with seven points required to guarantee Champions League qualification.