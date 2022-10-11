Newcastle United star ‘eyed’ by Manchester City as Brentford ‘plot’ new deal for Leeds and Manchester United target

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle ‘plot’ January spending

Ivan Toney scored against his former side Newcastle United at the weekend (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to iNews, Newcastle United may look to spend heavily in the January window in a bid to speed-up their plans to push for European football.

According to the report, their current run of good form has ‘fired the imagination’ of Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan who may sanction another big spend in January to help the side push for Europe.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, who had been rumoured for a move to St James’s Park in the summer before Newcastle walked away from a deal over the price, is one player that United have been tipped to reignite their interest in.

The other is Leicester City’s James Maddison with Brendan Rodgers admitting recently that he expects there to be interest in the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens.

Rodgers said: “I would think (there will be interest).

“My job is to coach him every day and make him the best he can be. It’s only natural you want your absolute best players to be here, and we keep saying that, but we keep losing them. He’s never a player you would want to lose.

Manchester City’s Guimaraes interest

Manchester City could pose a ‘realistic danger’ to Newcastle United’s hopes of keeping hold of Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian has been in sensational form recently and Newcastle are under no pressure to sell, however, the Daily Mail report that City could look to swoop for the 24-year-old.

Manchester United ‘interested’ in Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who netted a penalty against his former club Newcastle on Saturday, is reportedly set for contract talks with the Bees in a bid to stave off interest from Manchester United.

Toney, who joined Brentford from Peterborough United in 2020, would become the club’s highest earner if he signs a new deal with a £100,000 a week salary reported by the Daily Mirror.

Brentford are reportedly ‘aware’ of interest from Manchester United and hope that a new deal for the striker will deter any bids from Old Trafford.