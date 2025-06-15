Newcastle United star tipped for 'beautiful future' amid shock Man City links

A Newcastle United star has been given major backing by one of the best full-backs in the history of the Premier League.

Receiving wholesome praise is nothing new for Newcastle United star Tino Livramento - but there is extra meaning when one of the best full-backs in Premier League history is the one delivering it.

The former Chelsea academy product has become a firm favourite at St James Park since completing a reported £32m move to Tyneside during the summer of 2023. After making his debut in a defeat against Manchester City, Livramento gradually found his feet with Eddie Howe’s side and really came to the fore last season as the Magpies enjoyed the most successful campaign in their recent history.

Featuring on both sides of the defence, it was at left-back where Livramento arguably enjoyed his best form in a black and white shirt and he played a leading role in United’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool by nullifying the threat of Reds legend Mo Salah.

Many had expected the Magpies full-back to be named in the senior England squad for their recent games with Andorra and Senegal - but the Three Lions hierarchy opted to hand him a place in Lee Carsley’s Under-21s squad as they look to defend their European Championship title this summer. That call-up means Livramento will work under the gaze of former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole, a man that knows what it takes to become one of the best at Premier League and international level.

Livramento’s form has reportedly captured the attention of Manchester City and there have been suggestions the Magpies star is high on Pep Guardiola’s list of priorities for the summer transfer window. However, Newcastle view the full-back as a key part of their long-term plans and only an extraordinary bid could even tempt them into a possible sale.

With talk of his future at club and international level dominating the headlines, Livramento has been given the unwavering backing of former England star Cole, who praised Eddie Howe’s role in his recent improvement.

Speaking to The Athletic, Cole said: “I had the fortune to be around him (Livramento) when he was at Chelsea. He was in the Under-21s, in the reserve group at Chelsea, you always see the passion and level he could get to.

“I think him getting the opportunity at Newcastle and continuing to play first-team football gave him the belief, the confidence in his own ability. And of course, a manager that’s trusted him to play at such a young age. I think he had quite a big challenge going to Newcastle but he’s developing into a top player. As a coach, you stand on the sideline and see how much information he takes on board.

“And I keep saying it, but the willingness to want to learn and be the best, I think is always a great trait to have. Whatever level he wants to get to, he can get to, because he’s got that personality and desire. I think he’s got a beautiful future, a bright future. Long may it continue that he keeps playing for Newcastle United, keeps gaining experience and keeps his levels up.”

What has Thomas Tuchel said about Tino Livramento?

England fans behind manager Thomas Tuchel | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking earlier this week, the Three Lions boss said: "I am aware that Kyle (Walker) gets a lot of criticism for his performance yesterday (in England’s defeat against Senegal) and I am sure that we are all aware that he had not his best day. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out of rhythm lately in the week, so it is also a little bit about alternatives who could have been with us. We decided to give for example, Tino Livramento, the chance to play his last tournament for the under-21s which is high valuable tournament for us to see him there in a leadership role - taking responsibility, knowing that it is on his shoulders. So yeah, we did not make ourselves easy with the nomination. I can see. I can understand the question."

