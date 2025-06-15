Joe Willock has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being a regular in Eddie Howe’s side during the 2022/23 season, Willock has started just 16 Premier League games for Newcastle over the past two campaigns.

Injuries blighted Willock’s 2023/24 season but after returning to full fitness, the midfielder has had a limited impact on the side. His last Premier League goal was a consolation in a 4-1 defeat against Arsenal in February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2024/25 campaign, Willock scored inside the opening 20 seconds against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup before going off injured. He also scored a brace in a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup fourth round win at Birmingham City.

Joe Willock linked with Newcastle United exit

Willock joined Newcastle from Arsenal for £25million in the summer of 2021 after scoring seven goals in seven games during a loan spell the previous season. Since then the 25-year-old has scored just six goals in 105 Premier League outings as a permanent Newcastle player.

He faces stiff competition to get into Newcastle’s midfield ahead of the likes of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and captain Bruno Guimaraes.

As such, Willock is one player The Magpies are more open to selling. His midfield partner Sean Longstaff being another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per Mail Online, FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are understood to have scouted Willock and would be interested in making a move this summer as Oliver Glasner looks to bolster his squad in preparation for Europa League football.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Willock has been linked with a return to London this summer with Premier League side Fulham also credited with an interest.

But Palace pose a particularly interesting option after Newcastle’s long-standing interest and failed attempt to sign captain Marc Guehi last summer. The Magpies are expected to return for Guehi at some point during the summer with the England defender into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Palace’s interest in Willock could be used to Newcastle’s advantage when it comes to negotiations with the South London club.

Joe Willock visits Crystal Palace amid transfer links

To add some fuel to the Crystal Palace speculation, Willock visited the club over the weekend. Although it was on personal business rather than professional, Willock took to Instagram to post a short video from Crystal Palace’s academy complex in Beckenham.

Willock tagged Crystal Palace and W3 Sport in the post, which explains the reason for his visit. W3 Sport, is an app designed for young footballers co-founded by Willock and his brothers Chris Willock and Matty Willock.

Willock was promoting the app at Palace with young players in action on the indoor training pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Willock at the Crystal Palace academy this past week. | Instagram/Joe Willock

Chris Willock currently plays for Cardiff City, who were recently relegated from the Championship. Matty Willock progressed through Man United’s academy and had various loan spells in the EFL and abroad before joining Gillingham permanently in 2019.

He then joined Salford City a couple of years later but was released by the League Two side in 2022. That marked the end of his professional career at age 25. Along with being the founder of W3 Sport, he is also FIFA licensed football agent.

Now the big question is whether his younger brother will be returning to Palace in a more official footballing capacity later this summer?