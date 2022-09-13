The Newcastle United winger had been in fine form under Eddie Howe last season but was snubbed from March’s friendly matches and June’s crucial World Cup qualification play-off.

It has been almost a year since Fraser’s last outing for Scotland, a 1-0 win over Faroe Islands in October 2021.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has been called-up 22 times for his country in total, scoring four goals. He will be in the squad for the Nations League games home and away (played in Poland) to Ukraine either side of a home match against Republic of Ireland.

Former Newcastle defender Grant Hanley, now of Norwich City, has also been called-up.

Prior to his Scotland recall, Fraser spoke about his chances of returning to the fold on the international stage.

"Yeah I don't see why not,” he admitted. "I don't know if I am in his [Steve Clarke] thoughts. We will see, I probably need to start playing a little bit more.

"Obviously, the other boys are doing well for their clubs. Do I deserve to be picked on form? Probably not.

"Other boys are playing and doing well and should be ahead of me. If I am honest about it, if I do well in the next two weeks hopefully that can change.

“I want to go and play for Scotland and want to score goals. A couple of years ago I done really well for them so we will see.”

Fraser hadn’t started any of Newcastle’s opening four Premier League matches when he addressed his chances of returning to the Scotland squad but has now started the last two games for Eddie Howe’s side due to an injury to Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle are now preparing to face Fraser and Howe’s former club AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).