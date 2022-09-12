Newcastle United's Nick Pope on England standby after Jordan Pickford blow
Nick Pope’s had a busy start to the season with his new club – and his country’s now calling.
Pope, signed by Newcastle United from Burnley this summer, has made more saves (28) thank any other Premier League goalkeeper. The 30-year-old, preparing for Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth, is set for an England call-up for this month’s Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany on September 23 and 26.
And Pope could get starts with Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Gareth Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper, expected to be sidelined until after the international break with the thigh injury he suffered against Liverpool earlier this month.
An Everton statement, issued last week, read: “Jordan Pickford suffered a thigh injury against Liverpool on Saturday. The England international has undergone medical investigations this week, and is not expected to return to action until after the next international break.”
Pope started the season between the posts ahead of No.1 Martin Dubravka, who went on to join Manchester United on loan.
The Soham-born player hopes to take his career to the "next level" at Newcastle.
Speaking to the Gazette about his move in July, Pope said: “I was aware of it being a possibility a couple of weeks before, and when it was done, it was really quick. I was really hopeful of it happening, so when it happened, I was delighted.
“I’m hugely excited to be here. I feel like it’s something that could take my career to the next level.”
United head coach Eddie Howe said: "Nick’s an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper, so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.”