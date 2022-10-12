Newcastle United star gives fresh insight into the latest training ground upgrades

That’s according to Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, who has provided a small insight into the improvements taking place behind the scenes at the club.

"Yeah, it's the small changes that make a big difference and that's what we've tried to focus on because the big things take time,” he told BBC 5 Live. “Little things like the food in the restaurant, the training ground is getting a little bit of TLC done to it, we've notably added to the squad and invested in there.

"The training pitches have improved and things that are going to benefit the team in the short-term but are also going to have long-term impacts as well.”

Newcastle United training ground.

Planning permission to upgrade Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground was approved in June.

Single-storey side and rear extensions to the east side of the Benton training complex, as well as a dining room extension and landscaping works are ongoing.

Once completed, Newcastle’s training ground will boast improved dining facilities, hydrotherapy and plunge pools, a new players’ lounge, new medical treatment rooms, presentation and changing room upgrade, as well as new offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with players and staff still needing to use the facilities to train, recover and prepare for matches, progress has been limited.

Speaking earlier this season, Wilson told The Gazette: "It's still a work in progress, still a bit of a building site at the moment but it's all for a good cause.

"When we get to the point where it is ready then I'm sure that we'll reap the rewards as players.”

Newcastle went on two pre-season tours abroad to Austria and Portugal during pre-season in July to help building work progress at the training ground. Eddie Howe’s squad will also be heading to Saudi Arabia during the World Cup break to allow work to progress further and get close to completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies currently sit sixth in the Premier League with 14 points after nine matches.