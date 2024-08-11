Newcastle United star issues 23-word update for Southampton after pre-season injury scare
Fabian Schar limped off late on at St James’ Park as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal of the game to confirm the win for Newcastle.
And after the game, head coach Eddie Howe confirmed Schar was withdrawn after suffering with an ankle issue.
“I haven't spoken to Fabby yet, I've come straight here,” Howe said during his post-match press conference. “We hope it's not too bad but it seemed like an ankle issue and he felt a bit of discomfort there but we hope he'll be fine.” Howe added: “The most important thing today was individuals came through the game unscathed and got the minutes into the legs that they needed.”
Despite limping out of St James’ Park, Schar took to social media to declare he is ready for the start of the new Premier League season at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off).
The Swiss centre-back posted: “Good runout and great to see so many of you at SJP. Fully focused on the big start to the season next week.”
Schar missed just two league matches for Newcastle last season due to a hamstring issue and will be expected to start the new season at centre-back if fit for the Southampton match. There will be competition as to who starts beside him with both Dan Burn and new signing Lloyd Kelly competing for a place.
