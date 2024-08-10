Trevan Sanusi has enjoyed a stellar pre-season campaign so far. | Getty Images

Newcastle youngster Trevan Sanusi caught the eye with a dazzling pre-season performance

Newcastle United scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Galatasaray's dramatic opening day victory over Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Liga on Friday as their pursuit of a right sided winger continues to dominate the transfer headlines.

The Turkish giants were able to claw their way back from one goal down to secure a 2-1 victory, after late strikes from Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi, but the player of interest to the Newcastle recruitment team was Baris Alper Yilmaz, according to reports from Football365.

Yilmaz is a 24-year-old Turkish winger that starred for Vincenzo Montella’s side throughout their road to the Euro 2024 quarter-final this summer. He played every minute of every of the five games that Turkey played during the tournament and was lauded for his incredible sprint speed, stamina and strength.

The Galatasaray ace is able to play on both wings and is also believed to be a target for Aston Villa and Liverpool after his sensational performances throughout the tournament.

Yilmaz started his career in the third division of Turkish football with Ankara Demirspor at just 17 years of age. After two successful seasons he caught the eye of second tier side Ankara Keçiörengücü S.K and his debut tally of eight goals in 34 appearances was enough to earn him a move to Galatasaray in 2021.

The 24-year-old has been a part of two title-winning teams since making the move to Istanbul and is regarded as one of the team’s most important attacking threats. He registered six goals and six assists last season and notably produced impressive performances against both Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the group stage.

Yilmaz is valued at around £30m, according to Football365 and is currently under contract until the summer of 2027.

Eddie Howe makes decision on youngster Trevan Sanusi

Newcastle United prodigy Trevan Sanusi has been one of the standout youngsters in pre-season after dazzling fans with his trickery and ability to take on opposition defenders.

The 17-year-old was introduced at half-time during Newcastle’s impressive 4-0 pre-season victory over Champions League side Girona and also got the crowd off their seat during impressive cameos in Japan earlier this month. The teenager, who represents England at U17 level, is tipped to be a star in years to come and has left a real positive impression on his manager Eddie Howe.

Sanusi’s standout performances had led to talk of a potential loan move away from Tyneside but Howe believes at this stage it is better to develop the youngster in-house.

He told the Newcastle Chronicle: “Personally I think it’s too early for him. The biggest thing we have to do is develop his talent and to keep improving his game - but also develop him physically.

“I thought he did well tonight. I think he’s got bits to learn, of course, for someone his age. Tactically he’s got thing to improve. We’ve got to build him up physically to protect him and make sure he’s robust enough to deal with the rigours of the Premier League. But he’s left a positive impression on us and I’m really pleased with him.”

Sanusi featured alongside youngsters such as Ben Parkinson, Travis Hernes and Ellis Stanton on Friday. Youngsters such as Alfie Harrison, Cathal Heffernan and Anthony Munda are also working to make an impression in pre-season.

The importance of a stellar pre-season was encapsulated by Lewis Miley’s fast progression into the first team last term and a number of youngsters including Miley’s older brother Jamie will all hope to have a similar breakout campaign this term if the opportunity presents itself.