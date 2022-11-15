The Swedish right-back suffered his knee injury in Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers back in August. The injury required surgery and the expected time frame for a return to action is between six and nine months.

But almost three months into his rehabilitation, Krafth has returned to the gym at Newcastle’s training ground. The 28-year-old also spent time back his home country to help ‘switch’ his focus.

He also singled out the support of his Newcastle team-mate Callum Wilson in helping him through the rehab process. Wilson has suffered two ACL injuries during his career and has offered Krafth help and advice based on his past experiences.

“Everybody has been very supportive and some of the lads know what I'm going through with tough injuries," Krafth said. "Callum Wilson has been very supportive and we have spoken a lot. He told me about his rehab and how he recovered and kept positive and this really helps.

"I still have a long way to go because my injury was tough and the first few weeks were hard when you can't do much after surgery. Now I can do more and more and each day is a step closer to playing, and it helps me to focus and stay positive when I'm watching the team and seeing how great they are doing."

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table after 15 matches with the season currently paused for the World Cup break. Eddie Howe’s side have won their last five matches in a row and have been beaten just once all season.

Emil Krafth of Newcastle United FC with Alex Grimaldo of SL Benfica in action during the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

During the break, Krafth will continue to work with Newcastle’s medical team as he looks to get back to full fitness. The Magpies players not at the World Cup will be heading to Saudi Arabia next month for a warm weather training camp and friendly match against Al-Hilal.

"The medical team have been so good and supportive," Krafth told the club website. "They've seen injuries like this before so they know what players are going through and how they can help in all aspects and how to make me keep feeling good.

"When it's a long injury it can be hard to keep going but the schedule they give me is really good and mixes things up a bit.

"I've done some rehab in Sweden for a few weeks so I can be with family and friends and help switch my focus into other areas and not just think about my injury all the time.

"Now I'm in Newcastle recovering and it's been good. The doctor said it's good for me to mix up the environment I'm in to keep feeling good and help with the whole process.