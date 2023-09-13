Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trippier was deployed at left-back as England beat Scotland 3-1 in the 150th anniversary match at Hampden Park. The 32-year-old has been exclusively used as a right-back in competitive matches at club level since joining Newcastle in January 2022 but has regularly been deployed on the opposite flank with England.

Goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane helped England secure a convincing win with Trippier playing the full match at left-back. Newcastle striker Callum Wilson was a late substitute to earn his ninth England cap.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the match, Southgate namechecked Trippier and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker for their influence.

“We’re building all the time, we want to keep improving, we keep pushing the players,” said the England boss.

“We’ve been able to experiment a bit this week as well with two new centre-backs who have come in who are relatively inexperienced and both have done really well.

“But, some of our senior players are just so influential. [Kyle] Walker and [Kieran] Trippier tonight were absolutely outstanding. The impact of our senior players on this group just can’t be underestimated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier has earned 43 senior caps for England and represented his country in each of the last three major tournaments. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender is set to turn 33 next week, but is still looking ahead to Euro 2024 and his future at Newcastle.

“I don’t think about [retirement],” Trippier said during a press conference. “I feel great playing at a high level. It’s never crossed my mind when I think I’m going to finish, international or whatever it may be.

“I know the competition I’m up against and my thought process throughout my whole career is to give my best and that’s all I can do.

“Whenever I’m called upon, I give my all for my club and my country if I play, if I don’t play, I’ve got to support the players around me.