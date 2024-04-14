Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Burn believes Newcastle United can still challenge for Champions League qualification after Newcastle United defeated Spurs 4-0 at St James’ Park. The Magpies entered Saturday in 8th with their opponents 4th in the Premier League table.

However, they finished the match just one place below Ange Postecoglou’s side, thanks to their four-goal winning margin. The current gap between Newcastle and Spurs stands at ten points with six games of the season left to go.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It would be an almighty turnaround if they were able to overcome that deficit and get themselves back into the Champions League but Burn insists that the fight isn’t over and that his side need to keep stringing wins together to push their opponents all the way.

Burn said: “We have strung some results together and the teams around us, no one is really pulling up trees so it’s going to be about momentum going into this last bit of the season. We spoke about it before the game that Spurs were 13 points ahead of us, but they have a tough run-in and if we could lay down a marker today and beat them, then they will always be looking over their shoulder.

“We’ve been good since the international break, we had that rest that we needed, although we didn’t really get too many bodies back, but I’m really happy with the performance we put in.

He continued: “The aim is to finish as high as possible. We’ve got two home games left with the others away and our away form hasn’t been as strong as we would have liked it this season, so that’s a point we need to prove to people and get back to what we were doing last season which was picking up points away from home.

