Bruno Guimaraes’ ‘proud’ verdict as Newcastle United secure big win against Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United secured a 4-0 win over Spurs courtesy of a brace from Alexander Isak and strikes from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar to boost their hopes of qualifying for European football. It was an afternoon in which everything went right for the hosts, including Bruno Guimaraes avoiding a two-game suspension.
The Brazilian had been walking a disciplinary tightrope since the middle of January and was just one booking away from a two-game ban. However, 11 straight games without a booking means Guimaraes will no longer face any punishment from the Premier League.
Writing on X post-match, Guimaraes hailed his side’s ‘amazing’ victory, revealing he is ‘so proud’ of his teammates: ‘Another amazing day in our home!! So proud of our team!! 4-0, 3 important points and 1 assist!! Howay the lads. Love it’
Guimaraes also grabbed an assist for Isak’s second goal - one that was scored just after half-time to end nerves that Spurs could mount an unlikely comeback. After his match-winning goal at Craven Cottage last weekend, the Brazilian now has four goals and eight assists in all competitions this campaign.
Of course, he was also front and centre of the club’s post-match dressing room photo as the Magpies celebrated a third win since they returned to action following last month’s international break. They now face a weekend off before they head to London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday 24 April.