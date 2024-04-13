Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United secured a 4-0 win over Spurs courtesy of a brace from Alexander Isak and strikes from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar to boost their hopes of qualifying for European football. It was an afternoon in which everything went right for the hosts, including Bruno Guimaraes avoiding a two-game suspension.

The Brazilian had been walking a disciplinary tightrope since the middle of January and was just one booking away from a two-game ban. However, 11 straight games without a booking means Guimaraes will no longer face any punishment from the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X post-match, Guimaraes hailed his side’s ‘amazing’ victory, revealing he is ‘so proud’ of his teammates: ‘Another amazing day in our home!! So proud of our team!! 4-0, 3 important points and 1 assist!! Howay the lads. Love it’

Guimaraes also grabbed an assist for Isak’s second goal - one that was scored just after half-time to end nerves that Spurs could mount an unlikely comeback. After his match-winning goal at Craven Cottage last weekend, the Brazilian now has four goals and eight assists in all competitions this campaign.