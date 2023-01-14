Newcastle United star makes ‘crazy’ Fulham transfer admission ahead of Premier League meeting
Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is preparing to face one of his former clubs Fulham at St James's Park this weekend.
Fulham head into the game on the back of a four game winning run following Thursday’s 2-1 win at home to rivals Chelsea. Newcastle beat The Cottagers 4-1 at Craven Cottage in October and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 14 games.
And United man-of-the-moment Burn will be hoping to continue his fine form against the side that gave him his big break as a teenager. Burn joined Premier League Fulham from non-league Darlington at the end of the 2010-11 season.
The 6ft 6in defender had to wait two seasons before making his top flight debut at age 21. But he would go on to make 69 appearances for the West London club, scoring twice.
"I loved it [at Fulham], especially at the start because it was a dream come true to get a Premier League move at the age that I was,” Burn said. “It was crazy being around Premier League players when I'd been in the Conference and stuff.
"I still know a few people there and we've been sharing messages and stuff so it will be nice to see them on Sunday.”
Burn left Fulham to join Wigan Athletic in 2016, a move that saw him drop down to League One for a season before jumping back up to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.
And the defender’s impressive form on the South Coast saw him secure a move to his boyhood club Newcastle for £13million. And since arriving at the club almost a year ago, Burn hasn’t looked back.
The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fascinating career which has seen him play in each of the top five divisions of English football. But he admits his best moment came on Tuesday night as he scored his first goal for Newcastle in front of the Gallowgate End in a 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City.
"This is top like," Burn told The Gazette when reflecting on his goal. “Definitely, just to score at the Gallowgate in the quarter-final of a cup for Newcastle is what I've dreamt of since I was a kid. It hasn't really sunk in and I don't think it will for a while.”
The left-footed defender added: “I've scored three goals against Premier League teams and two have been with my right foot. I back myself more with my feet than I do with my head!”
And Burn is hoping he can offer more of an attacking threat on a regular basis.
“We get a lot of joy down the right with Miggy [Almiron] and Tripps [Kieran Trippier] where they have a good relationship and we're trying to build that a bit more on the left," Burn continued. "We have different patterns that we like to use and it's just that relationship where the longer you play with someone, they understand more the runs you're going to make.
“Sometimes [Joelinton or Joe Willock] will come short and then they'll spin in behind and that takes time to build. I enjoy getting up and down the pitch and obviously I want to try and add to my game.”