Fulham head into the game on the back of a four game winning run following Thursday’s 2-1 win at home to rivals Chelsea. Newcastle beat The Cottagers 4-1 at Craven Cottage in October and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 14 games.

And United man-of-the-moment Burn will be hoping to continue his fine form against the side that gave him his big break as a teenager. Burn joined Premier League Fulham from non-league Darlington at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6ft 6in defender had to wait two seasons before making his top flight debut at age 21. But he would go on to make 69 appearances for the West London club, scoring twice.

Newcastle player Dan Burn celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on January 10, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I loved it [at Fulham], especially at the start because it was a dream come true to get a Premier League move at the age that I was,” Burn said. “It was crazy being around Premier League players when I'd been in the Conference and stuff.

"I still know a few people there and we've been sharing messages and stuff so it will be nice to see them on Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Burn of Fulham celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Sky bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Fulham at The New York Stadium on October 21, 2014 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn left Fulham to join Wigan Athletic in 2016, a move that saw him drop down to League One for a season before jumping back up to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.

And the defender’s impressive form on the South Coast saw him secure a move to his boyhood club Newcastle for £13million. And since arriving at the club almost a year ago, Burn hasn’t looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fascinating career which has seen him play in each of the top five divisions of English football. But he admits his best moment came on Tuesday night as he scored his first goal for Newcastle in front of the Gallowgate End in a 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City.

"This is top like," Burn told The Gazette when reflecting on his goal. “Definitely, just to score at the Gallowgate in the quarter-final of a cup for Newcastle is what I've dreamt of since I was a kid. It hasn't really sunk in and I don't think it will for a while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-footed defender added: “I've scored three goals against Premier League teams and two have been with my right foot. I back myself more with my feet than I do with my head!”

And Burn is hoping he can offer more of an attacking threat on a regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get a lot of joy down the right with Miggy [Almiron] and Tripps [Kieran Trippier] where they have a good relationship and we're trying to build that a bit more on the left," Burn continued. "We have different patterns that we like to use and it's just that relationship where the longer you play with someone, they understand more the runs you're going to make.