Newcastle found themselves 2-0 down at half-time to their National League neighbours following goals from Marcus Dinanga and Ste Wearne. But goals from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jay Turner-Cooke saw Eddie Howe’s side complete a second half comeback.

Defender Dan Burn played the most minutes of any United player at the International Stadium as he returned to his more natural centre-back position. But the 31-year-old admitted his side made a poor start to the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rusty, I would say,” Burn told The Gazette. “Obviously we’ve only been back for a week but we were disappointed with the first half where we had some chances, didn’t take them, made mistakes and conceded a couple of goals.

“But second half once we started getting going I thought we played some really good stuff. It was good to see some of the lads who didn’t get loads of minutes last season get on the pitch and some of the younger lads too.

“I’d take 80-odd minutes, it was nice to play centre-back again because I haven’t played there in a while.

“It was just nice to be back on the pitch because I want to build up as many minutes as I can because we know it’s an important one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Gateshead were really good and made things difficult for us along with the conditions but we were really rusty.

“We didn’t play to our levels but it is our first game and we’re only a week in. It shows a good mentality to come back and win the game.”

Before Burn’s withdrawal, he was the only senior outfield player on the pitch as Newcastle ended the match with a team full of Under-21s players with the exception of Loris Karius in goal.

“It was great for them,” Burn added. “It doesn’t feel that long ago even though it was when I was on the other end of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad