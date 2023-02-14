Managerless Leeds currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, one point above the relegation zone having played a game more than Everton in 18th. The Whites recently sacked Jesse Marsch after just under a year in charge.

And Newcastle star Wilson was asked about Leeds while on the Footballer’s Football Podcast alongside West Ham United forward Michail Antonio.

In response, he aimed a dig at Antonio: “They're just outside the relegation zone, I'd say they're just as much in trouble as West Ham are no?”

Newcastle player Callum Wilson in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wilson also recognised that as an active Premier League player that his comments hold weight and could be used as motivation when Newcastle face Leeds later in the season.

"It's a tricky one and it's a difficult one for us to speak about other teams and if they're going to get relegated, this and that,” Wilson added. “For one, whatever we say becomes an article in a newspaper and two you're talking about a fellow club that you're competing against so it can be deemed as disrespectful sometimes. I'd never want that to happen.

"Everything we say will be listened to and used as motivation. At the end of the day, it's football and we're here for it.”

Leeds drew 0-0 with Newcastle at St James's Park on New Year’s Eve and will host The Magpies at Elland Road on May 13 in what could potentially be a crucial match for both clubs. The West Yorkshire outfit will be looking to avoid relegation while Newcastle are hoping to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

“You never want to come across as disrespectful but we're just here to give our opinions on different subjects and the Leeds one, going down is a touchy one,” Wilson continued.

