The Frenchman’s three-and-a-half-years on Tyneside has often divided supporters, but there’s no denying that in full-flight Saint-Maximin is one of the most exciting players to watch in European football. However, he has seen his game time at Newcastle United limited in recent times as the likes of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton shine around him.

Rumours that Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle have appeared during every transfer window since he joined the club in the summer of 2019, however, according to the man himself, there was a chance he could have left the club during the winter window. Speaking to Sky Sports, Saint-Maximin revealed details about interest in his services, before committing his future to the club as they search for Champions League football.

Saint-Maximin said: “I had the opportunity to go to another club in January — but the club said they want me to stay and that I’m important. When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you then of course you want to stay.

“But the day I don’t have that feeling for sure I will have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me. But I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal — which is helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.

“After that I will think about what is best for me and I will have a chat with the club and the manager about what they want — and I will have to make a decision for sure. But I really want to see myself and my future here in Newcastle.

“I haven’t played as much this season because the team was doing so well when I was injured, but I’m happy to fight for my place. I’m more mature now than when I joined the club 3-and-half years ago and I’m ready for everything.”

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)