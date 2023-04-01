Both Newcastle United and Manchester United have been dealt their fair share of injury and suspension issues recently - here is the team news ahead of Sunday.

Newcastle and Manchester United return to Premier League action at St James’ Park this weekend (4:30pm kick-off) in what is shaping up to be a crucial match in the battle for Champions League qualification. Man United currently sit three points above The Magpies in the Premier League table but their inferior goal difference means Eddie Howe’s side could climb above them should they win on Sunday.

Both sides will be without some key players this weekend while there are fitness doubts over several others following the international break. There is a small chance both sides could be without their top scorer on Sunday with Magpies winger Miguel Almiron ruled out with a thigh injury while Man United’s Marcus Rashford is a slight doubt after withdrawing from the England squad with a knock.

The Magpies have also had Sven Botman and Nick Pope withdraw from the Netherlands and England squads respectively due to fitness concerns. Pope has been carrying a knock but was able to play last-time out at Nottingham Forest while Botman was denied his first Netherlands cap after a bout of suspected food poisoning.

But both are understood to have recovered enough to feature this weekend.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will miss the match due to suspension while his oppositional compatriot Joelinton will be back available for Newcastle after serving a two-match suspension.

There are also several other long-term absentees for both sides as they prepare for the crucial Champions League challenging clash.

Here are the current doubts and outs for Sunday’s Premier League match...

