Newcastle have won just one of their opening six Premier League matches – drawing four – and go into Sunday’s match at West Ham United looking to end a run of five games without a win.

The Magpies sit 11th in the table with seven points while The Hammers are 18th with four points from their opening six matches.

Eddie Howe’s side won their opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest 2-0 with Schar breaking the deadlock before Callum Wilson added a second. Draws against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers followed before a late defeat at Liverpool.

Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (R) celebrates with Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (L) after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 6, 2022 (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Last weekend’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace was a match Schar described as ‘like a defeat’ due to a controversially disallowed own goal.

While the results haven’t always gone in Newcastle’s favour, Schar remains pleased with the consistency of the side's performances.

“In the performances I think we have performed at a high level in the first six games,” admitted the Switzerland international. “Obviously when you look at the points, I think you want a little bit more.

"We’ve won only one game and in most of the games there was more for us to take. But if we keep playing at this level, I think the wins will come.

“We just try to play at a high level every game with consistency over 90 minutes week by week. We did that towards the end of last year and this year as well. So we keep doing what we’re doing and then we need to get wins.”

In the five matches he's featured in, Schar has helped Newcastle keep three clean sheets already despite his central defensive partner alternating between Dan Burn and Sven Botman.

“We train the whole week and everyone knows what we have to do,” he added. “Obviously you need to communicate a lot between each of us but I think it doesn’t matter who plays because we work quite well in general and our defending is a lot better than it was a few months ago.

"We’ve got a lot of quality in this position I think and whoever plays there, will do a good job.

“Generally we’ve defended quite well in recent games at a high level and it’s something that even if you don’t score, you get a point.”

Newcastle players have been given a short break following a busy schedule which saw them play three away matches in seven days before a quick turnaround to host Palace at St James’s Park.

It’s another long away trip for The Magpies this Sunday, but Schar believes the side will be ready.

“It was a tough week with three games in seven days but now we refresh a bit and go again,” he continued.