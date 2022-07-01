Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was listed in the prestigious ‘Marca 100’ which lists the 100 best players in the world each season, according to a panel of 73 experts across the globe.
Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle from Lyon in January for £33.3million and proceeded to score five goals in 11 Premier League starts for the Magpies as they climbed out of the relegation zone to finish 11th.
The 24-year-old quickly won the hearts of the Toon Army with his impressive performances on the pitch.
And over the course of the campaign, Guimaraes has been ranked as the 89th best player in the world during the 2021-22 season, according to Marca’s experts.
Some Newcastle fans may question why he’s not ranked higher, or why Joelinton is not on the list.
For context, Guimaraes’ close friend and former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta is ranked 77th. Former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino is 75th following another impressive season at Real Sociedad while James Tavernier was just above him in 69th having helped Rangers reach the Europa League final.
Liverpool’s Mo Salah is the highest ranked Premier League player in fourth spot overall. Trent Alexander-Arnold, also of Liverpool, is the highest ranked Englishman in 13th. Phil Foden (Manchester City, 25th), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, 34th), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan, 46th) Declan Rice (West Ham United, 52nd), Mason Mount (Chelsea 54th), Reece James (Chelsea, 56th), Tammy Abraham (AS Roma, 61st) and Tavernier were the other English players to make the list.
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema claimed top spot following a barnstorming season to help the Spanish side win La Liga and their 14th European Cup win. The veteran Frenchman scored 44 goals in 46 matches in all competitions last season, including several decisive goals in the Champions League winning campaign.
Marca justified the selection by stating: “The undisputed best player in the world during the 2021-22 season, Karim Benzema, has had a near-perfect year.
"Champion and winner of the Pichichi in La Liga, champion and top scorer in the Champions League, he overtook Di Stefano and equalled Raul as Real Madrid's second highest scorer in history, he won the Nations League with France.
"A dream year for Karim, whose goals in Real Madrid's Champions League comebacks will go down in the history of the competition and of the club. Number 1 in MARCA's 100 by a landslide, Karim gets the award and the recognition for a brilliant career.”
Here is the list in full:
100. Cody Gakpo – PSV
99. Deniz Undav – Union SG
98. Anthony Modeste – Koln
97. Fabio Viera – Porto
96. Taremi – Porto
95. Raul de Tomas – Espanyol
94. Charles De Ketelaere – Club Brugge
93. Martin Terrier – Rennes
92. Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund
91. Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht
90. Jonathan Clauss – Lens
89. Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United
88. Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona
87. Fabian Ruiz – Napoli
86. Nahuel Molina – Udinese
85. Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
84. Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg
83. Diego Carlos – Sevilla
82. Iker Muniain – Athletic Club
81. Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli
80. Bono – Sevilla
79. Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese
78. Dimitri Payet – Marseille
77. Lucas Paqueta – Lyon
76. Gleison Bremer – Torino
75. Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
74. Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord
73. Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona
72. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio
71. Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo
70. Lorenzo Pellegrini – AS Roma
69. James Tavernier – Rangers
68. Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco
67. Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain
66. Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg
65. Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen
64. Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid
63. Antony – Ajax
62. Marcelo Brozovic – Inter Milan
61. Tammy Abraham – AS Roma
60. Sergio Canales – Real Betis
59. Pablo Sarabia – Sporting CP
58. Ciro Immobile – Lazio
57. Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain
56. Reece James – Chelsea
55. Ronald Araujo – Barcelona
54. Mason Mount – Chelsea
53. Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City
52. Declan Rice – West Ham United
51. Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
50. Diogo Jota – Liverpool
49. Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan
48. Filip Kostic – Eintracht Frankfurt
47. Sandro Tonali – AC Milan
46. Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan
45. Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
44. Sebastian Haller – Ajax
43. Raul Albiol – Villarreal
42. Mike Maingnan – AC Milan
41. Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal
40. Rafael Santos Borre – Eintracht Frankfurt
39. Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
38. Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
37. Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
36. Aurelien Tchouameni – Monaco
35. Gavi – Barcelona
34. Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
33. Eder Militao – Real Madrid
32. Alisson Becker – Liverpool
31. Pedri – Barcelona
30. Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea
29. Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
28. Fabinho – Liverpool
27. Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus
26. Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain
25. Phil Foden – Manchester City
24. Fede Valverde – Real Madrid
23. David Alaba – Real Madrid
22. Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool
21. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
20. Rodri – Manchester City
19. Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
18. Darwin Nunez – Benfica
17. Son Heung-Min – Tottenham Hotspur
16. Cristopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
15. Rafael Leao – AC Milan
14. Luis Diaz – Liverpool
13. Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
12. Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
11. Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
10. Sadio Mane – Liverpool
9. Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
8. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
7. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
6. Luka Modric – Real Madrid
5. Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain
4. Mo Salah – Liverpool
3. Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid
2. Thiabaut Courtois – Real Madrid
1. Karim Benzema – Real Madrid