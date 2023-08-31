Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly match Scotland next month while Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope misses out once again. Pope was left out of the previous England squad after undergoing surgery on his hand.

Despite returning to full fitness and starting each of United’s opening three Premier League matches, Pope has been left out. Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone are the three goalkeepers called-up to the Three Lions squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson keeps his place in the squad after scoring during the previous international break against Malta while Trippier, a virtual mainstay in the England set-up under Southgate, retains his spot.

England face Ukraine in Poland on September 9 before playing Scotland at Hampden Park on September 12. Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson has been called-up to the Scotland squad for the first time and could feature against the country of his birth.

England currently sit top of their qualifying group with four wins from their opening four games.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)