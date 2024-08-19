Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United first-team stars Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett are in the Under-21s starting line-up v Sunderland at Whitley Park.

Both Trippier and Targett were unused substitutes during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Southampton to open the 2024-25 Premier League season. Trippier played just an hour of pre-season following a delayed return due to international duty with England at Euro 2024 while Targett only returned to training last week following an Achilles problem.

It will be Targett’s first match since initially injuring his hamstring in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United in November 2023. In addition to the the £27million duo, Jamie Miley, Cathal Heffernan, Alfie Harrison, Anthony Munda, Ben Parkinson, Jay Turner-Cooke and Trevan Sanusi have been named in the starting line-up after being part of the first-team during pre-season.

It’s the opening game of the 2024-25 Premier League 2 season for the Young Magpies at Whitley Park. Newcastle’s youngsters are currently without a manager following the departure of Ben Dawson to Leicester City during the summer.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross and Neil Winskill are currently coaching Newcastle’s second string side as the club looks to make a new permanent appointment. The Young Magpies finished 22nd out of 26 teams during the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle United Under-21s line-up v Sunderland: Thompson; Trippier, Heffernan, Thompson, Targett; J. Miley, Munda, Harrison; Turner-Cooke, Parkinson, Sanusi Subs: Charlton, Harris, Stanton, Shahar, Donaldson