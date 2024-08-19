Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has hailed the impact Newcastle United’s new performance director James Bunce has made following his appointment.

Bunce followed sporting director Paul Mitchell through the door at Newcastle this summer as part of a behind-the-scenes restructure ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Howe initially expressed caution following the changes during a pre-season trip to Germany, stating: “It’s been a difficult summer in various aspects, no one more important than the other, but as a new team coming together [off pitch] we have to set our boundaries.

“We have to see if we can work together in a really fluid, dynamic way to the benefit of Newcastle.”

On Bunce, Howe added: “It’s a new relationship but early dealings with James I have to say have been top class.

“Pre-season is massively important physically for players. My early impression is he’s going to be fantastic for the football club. But obviously it’s a new relationship and we have to see how we work together.”

Now after over a month working together, Howe has praised the initial impact Bunce has made as he monitors training and player performance levels. The former Southampton and AS Monaco performance specialist has been pictuted analysing Newcastle’s training sessions at Darsley Park this summer.

“It’s been good,” Howe admitted. “James has come in and done a very good job. He’s very hands on, hugely involved in what we do day to day.

“I’ve been hugely impressed by his work and how he’s adapted to us and we’ve adapted to him. I’m hugely impressed.”

Meanwhile Mitchell’s role has been away from the training ground as he looks to help strengthen Newcastle’s squad for the new season. The Magpies have been locked in negotiations for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in recent weeks but are yet to reach an agreement.

“I don’t have the same day-to-day contact with Paul as I have with James, he’s sometimes here and sometimes away, but we’re building, I think, a very strong relationship,” Howe added. “I’m very impressed with his work. He’s worked at some huge clubs, and his CV and track record are incredible.

“I think we’re in a good place. I’m enjoying the relationships.”

And when asked if his initially cautious view has relaxed over the past month or so, Howe added: “I think, as you quite rightly asked, in terms of the boundaries and the relationships, we’re in the very early stages when we’re still adjusting to each other and forming those relationships. But so far, so good.”