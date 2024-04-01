Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be hoping for some welcome news on the injury front after suffering a quadruple blow against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Magpies' 4-3 win was not without its casualties as Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron were forced off with injuries while Anthony Gordon was sent off in stoppage time following a second yellow card. Head coach Eddie Howe couldn't shed much light on the injuries but all players can be considered major doubts for the upcoming match against Everton at St James' Park on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off) while Anthony Gordon will definitely miss the match due to a one-match suspension.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Elsewhere on the injury front, Kieran Trippier is close to a return after missing the last three matches with a calf injury. Meanwhile, Matt Targett has suffered a minor setback after recovering from a major hamstring injury.

Targett is approaching five months on the sidelines since picking up his initial injury and briefly returned to the bench before being left out of the matchday squad against West Ham due to a fresh Achilles issue.

"Not a big problem, he's got a little bit of tendonitis in his Achilles," Howe told The Gazette. "We envisage he should be back very soon."

On Trippier, the Newcastle boss added: "Kieran is improving. A difficult injury for him. An injury to the calf, one we have to be very careful with and we'd hoped he'd be fit in and around this game but we'll have to wait and see how he goes during this week."

Trippier was present at St James' Park for Newcastle's win over West Ham despite not being part of the matchday squad. The right-back will be looking to make amends for his previous outing against Everton in December which saw him make goal-costing mistakes in a 3-0 defeat.

"He's desperate to be involved, he knows what's at stake for us towards the end of the season and his qualities are obvious," Howe continued. "We're desperate to have him back but it has to be at the right time."