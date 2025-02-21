Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are set to be without Sven Botman for Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park (2pm kick-off).

Botman has missed Newcastle’s last two matches after going off with a knee issue in the 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the start of the month. The defender is set to miss a third successive match following a scan on his knee.

He will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Liverpool (8:15pm kick-off).

Providing an injury update on Botman, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Don't think he'll be fit and available for this weekend, we're going to have to see how things stand over the weekend for next week, that's bar a remarkable recovery for this weekend.

“He's making progress, he's making good progress, but just not as quickly as we wanted it to. He's very much on track, just not quite ready.”

Botman was out for 10 months with an ACL injury and only just returned in January before being hit with a fresh knee issue a month later.

“I think it's a totally different injury to the knee that he had previously,” Howe added. “We'll just judge the injury in isolation, as soon as he's ready and fit, then of course we'll look to get him back involved as quickly as possible.

Sven Botman in action against Arsenal. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“If anything, it helps his knee to strengthen, and he'll be spending a lot of time in the hospital to make sure he's fully fit when he returns.”

Dan Burn is set to keep his place at left centre-back for the match in Botman’s absence having suffered from a groin issue in recent weeks himself.

“Dan's good, yeah,” Howe continued. “Dan's trained this week, no problems.”

Midfielder Joelinton has also been ruled out for the Forest game while Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury.