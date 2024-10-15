Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali played the full 90 minutes to help Italy beat Israel 4-1 in the Nations League on Monday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Giovanni Di Lorenzo brace and goals from Mateo Retegui and Davide Frattesi helped Italy to a comfortable victory in Udine. Mohammad Abu Fani scored a second half consolation for the visitors.

Tonali’s start came exactly one year after he was interviewed by police and forced to withdraw from the Italy squad due to betting offences. The midfielder would later admit to having a gambling addiction and was handed a 10-month betting ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To add some potential tension to the occasion, Tonali started alongside Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli in the match against Israel for the first time since the pair were banned for betting offences last year. Fagioli was the player who started the investigation into Tonali and fellow Italy teammate Nicolo Zaniolo after turning himself in to the Prosecutor in Turin.

Zaniolo was cleared of any wrongdoing while Tonali was hit with a significant ban that only saw him return to playing in late August. Meanwhile, Fagioli was hit with a seven-month ban.

But the pair put any potential awkwardness aside to play together as Italy controlled the match to retain top spot in their Nations League group and guarantee a place in the quarter-finals of the competition that will take place in March next year. While Tonali played the full game, Fagioli was withdrawn at half-time having been deemed ‘insufficient’ by Italian outlet ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, scoring a 5/10 rating.

Meanwhile, Tonali scored 8/10 by the same outlet, the joint highest of any player alongside Di Lorenzo. The match was Tonali’s 19th cap for his country, having made his debut exactly five years ago today (October 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old will now return to Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s return to Premier League action at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park. Tonali has started The Magpies’ last two Premier League matches.