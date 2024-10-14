Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second most expensive signing in Manchester United history is likely to be available in January

Newcastle United have reportedly emerged as shock contenders to sign Manchester United outcast Antony in the January transfer window.

The 16-time Brazil international has played just 27 minutes of Premier League football this season and has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, according to reports from Caught Offside.

Antony is the second most expensive footballer in Manchester United’s history, having joined the club for £82m in the summer of 2022, in a deal which also included a further £5m in performance related add-ons.

The 24-year-old arrived with bags of potential after helping Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles. Blessed with plenty of tricks, flair and seemingly and eye for goal after registering eight goals and four assists in his final season in Amsterdam, it was hoped that Antony would develop into a key part of Manchester United’s team for years to come.

In his first season, he struggled to set the world alight with just four goals and two assists in 25 league games but signs of promise were there after scoring the winner in the Europa League play-off match with Barcelona while also shining against Newcastle at Wembley Stadium in 2023 as the Red Devils tasted silverware for the first time in six years.

The 2020 Summer Olympics gold medalist was expected to push on his second season under Ten Hag but failed to improve on his numbers in front of goal and registered just one league goal and one assist as the Red Devils slipped to their lowest league finish of the Premier League era.

Antony was once regarded as one of Dutch football’s most promising talents, but he now find himself down in the pecking order at the club behind the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford. His only goal across all competitions this term was a penalty in a 7-0 victory over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle, however, are in the market for a right-winger to aid their European push, particularly if Miguel Almiron is to leave the club amid reported interest from Ipswich Town, Saudi Arabia and USA. Crystal Palace, who are in the market for a replacement for Michael Olise, are also thought to be considering a punt on the once heavily hyped Brazil winger, who is thought to be available for a loan move in January.

Former club Ajax, who lifted two league titles when Antony was at the peak of his powers, are also considering bringing the Brazilian back to the Amsterdam Arena where he remains a popular figure.

Antony is undoubtedly blessed with great trickery, flair, speed and an ability to run at defenders, but given his end product in front of goal, it is likely to be a transfer rumour that will divide opinion with many supporters.