Following his Premier League debut heroics with a goal in Newcastle’s 5-1 opening weekend win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park, the £52million midfielder was spotted during a fleeting visit to a local Wetherspoons.

An Twitter post showing Tonali at The Job Bulman Wetherspoons just off Gosforth High Street accompanied by a mock reservation under the former AC Milan star’s name went viral under the NUFC hashtag on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonali and his girlfriend, Juliette Pastore, were out dog-walking in Gosforth on a wet Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old has quickly taken to his new life in the North East both on and off the pitch.

The Italy international has received ‘Geordie lessons’ from former Newcastle player David Ginola and sampled some of the local cuisine as part of a promotional series from Nike and JD Sports at the Portofino Italian restaurant in the city centre.

Following his competitive debut for United, Tonali posted on social media: “Could not have asked for a better start in my new home.

Such an incredible emotion to score on my Premier League debut at St. James Park. Thanks to all the amazing fans! Up the Toon.”