Both Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar missed Newcastle United’s win over Wolves on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Barnes’ omission from the matchday squad was expected after he suffered an injury against Bromley on Sunday. Schar, however, played 90 minutes at the weekend, but wasn’t included in Howe’s squad on Wednesday night due to illness. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury list and when those sidelined can be expected back in action:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured since March after picking up an ACL injury during their win over West Ham. The Magpies captain is making progress on a return to action and admitted ahead of the win over Bromley at the weekend that he has taken inspiration from Sven Botman’s return from a similar injury. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson suffered a fresh setback just weeks after returning from a long-term injury. Wilson is likely to miss all of January with a return in February most likely for the striker with Howe revealing he is close to rejoining training. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Harvey Barnes - muscle injury

Barnes managed just 45 minutes on Sunday against Bromley before being withdrawn with a muscle injury. The winger has since been ruled-out of action for around four weeks following the setback. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Nick Pope - knee injury

Pope hasn’t featured since their defeat against Brentford last month. A knee injury has kept him sidelined ever since and the form of Martin Dubravka in front of him may mean he is not reinstated as number one even when he is back fit.

An initial timescale had Pope missing around six weeks of action, one that could see him potentially return this weekend. Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25

Fabian Schar - illness

After being suspended for their last two outings, Schar missed the win against Wolves through illness. Speaking about the defender post-match, Howe revealed he was hopeful of having him back available for selection very soon.

“I don't think it's a serious illness,” United’s head coach said. “I hope he'll be back pretty quickly.” Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25