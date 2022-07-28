Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Saint-Maxmin interest

Transfer ‘insider’ Dean Jones believes that Newcastle United would be interested in listening to offers for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Frenchman and Jones believes that the Magpies would consider offers if they meet their valuation:

“Saint-Maximin, Newcastle would drive him there, to be honest.” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“I mean, they are looking for a buyer for Saint-Maximin, and if it was Chelsea, their eyes would light up and they would be very keen to get every penny they possibly could out of him.

“I know Tottenham have been linked to Saint-Maximin, too. Newcastle don’t see him as part of their future project.”

Chelsea ‘close in’ on Saints youngster

It has been reported that Chelsea are set to win the race for Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling - beating the interests of Newcastle in the process.

Dibling, who shot to prominence after netting a superb hat-trick against the Magpies last season, had been on United’s radar after an increased effort by the club to sign some of the hottest youth prospects.

Newcastle have added Charlie McArthur from Kilmarnock, Jordan Hackett from Tottenham Hotspur and Alex Murphy from Galway United to their ranks this summer and had shown interest in making Dibling another addition to their youth set up.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are ‘set to sign’ Dibling in a deal worth £1.5million along with England Under-18 international Zak Sturge from Brighton.

Blades starlet on radar

Newcastle may miss out on Dibling, however, a new prospect has emerged as a potential target for United, however, they once again face stiff competition for his signature.

The player in question is Sheffield United’s Will Osula who, according to the Sheffield Star, has been receiving interest from Newcastle and Liverpool this summer.

Osula is seen as the next star off the Blades’ production line and could even be involved in first-team matters this season after five appearances for the senior team last year.