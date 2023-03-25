News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United stars rated: Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Nick Pope and Magpies teammates ranked

A look at how the Newcastle United players compare with the help of WhoScored’s performance rating system.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:45 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Newcastle United remain on course for a top four finish, but which of their players have stood out in the numbers this season?

The Magpies were not expecting to be at this stage of their project so soon, but they find themselves with a brilliant opportunity to secure a top four finish and Champions League football as they approach the final run-in. Eddie Howe’s men are currently just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, and they still have two games in hand to play.

As Newcastle prepare for the final two months of the season, we have put together a gallery of player ratings to see who has come out on top so far for the Magpies as far as WhoScored are concerned. Take a look below, and just keep in mind that we are only counting players who have made five Premier League appearances or more.

WhoScored rating - 6.03

1. Jamaal Lascelles

WhoScored rating - 6.03

WhoScored rating - 6.17

2. Matt Ritchie

WhoScored rating - 6.17

WhoScored rating - 6.24

3. Ryan Fraser

WhoScored rating - 6.24

WhoScored rating - 6.24

4. Elliot Anderson

WhoScored rating - 6.24

