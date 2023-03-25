Goalkeeper Karl Darlow joined Championship side Hull City on loan from Newcastle until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old had made just one appearance for The Magpies this season against Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup and had to be patient to make his Hull debut.

Almost a month after joining The Tigers, Darlow started his first game for the club – a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City. But he has remained in the starting line-up since and has been overwhelmingly voted by fans as Hull’s player of the month for March.

Karl Darlow of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Hull City at The Coventry Building Society Arena on March 11, 2023 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Darlow kept a clean sheet and was named man of the match in a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the start of the month. He also played in the 1-1 draws at Coventry City and Reading as well as the 3-1 defeat at home to Burnley.

Fans voted Darlow as player of the month with an overwhelming 84% of the vote. The goalkeeper beat Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones and Malcolm Ebiowei to claim the accolade.

