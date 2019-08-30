Newcastle United start fresh contract talks with FIVE first-team players
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed the club have opened talks with FIVE key players in a bid to tie them down long-term.
And ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Watford, Bruce has revealed midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is one of them.
Bruce said: “When I walked through the door I said there were four or five who were the nucleus, who Lee (Charnley) is having conversations with.
“Jonjo, like all of them, we’ll address it when the time is right.”
Shelvey is thought to be joined by keeper Martin Dubravka, and midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff in talks with United.
Ironically, it could be Longstaff who comes in for Shelvey against the Hornets tomorrow.
On Shelvey, Bruce said: “He’s a very good player. He’ll be disappointed he missed that penalty. He missed one against Hull as well. We’ll have to find ourselves a new penalty taker.”