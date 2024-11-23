Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle are hoping to add another striker to their ranks to provide further competition for Alexander Isak in the future

Rising star Stefanos Tzimas has emerged as a key target for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe aims to bolster his options in attack.

The highly-rated 18-year-old attacker is currently on loan at Nurnberg from PAOK and is making waves in the second tier of German football, with an impressive ratio of six goals and one assist in his opening 10 games for Miroslav Klose’s side.

The teenager is widely recognised as one of Greece’s best up and coming stars, and was recently named by the Guardian as one of very best players born in 2006 worldwide in their ‘Next Generation’ list.

In the article, which also features Real Madrid striker Endrick and Newcastle-linked winger Julien Duranville of Borussia Dortmund, Tzimas is referred to as a ‘a two-footed striker, a quick thinker, fast and physically mature, which has meant he has been able to play against older opponents for some time now.’

Football Insider understands that Newcastle are ‘willing to take a gamble’ on the Greece Under-21 star, who is currently valued by Greek champions PAOK at around £16m.

Newcastle are believed to be in the market for a striker to provide further competition for Alexander Isak amid an avalanche of injury concerns for Callum Wilson, which have limited the ex-Bournemouth man to just two starts this calendar year.

Wilson’s contract in the North East is due to expire at the end of the season, and is not yet clear if he is still apart of Eddie Howe’s long-term plan due to his recent injury record.

Newcastle have already hinted that they are looking ahead to life without the 33-year-old with the summer signing of William Osula from Sheffield United but could add further fire power by adding Greek champion Tzimas to their ranks.

Football Insider understands that the Magpies are leading the charge to sign the forward but adds that London sides West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in bringing Tzimas to the capital.