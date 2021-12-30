Newcastle United step up negotiations for £30m defender and 'ready to offer' £17m for World Cup winner

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Newcastle are reportedly making some significant moves.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 5:01 pm

Here's a round-up of all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Newcastle United…

Magpies have stepped up Botman negotiations

Newcastle’s interest in Lille defender Sven Botman has been well documented over the past month.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The French champions have valued the 21-year-old Dutch defender at £30million and The Magpies have stepped up their negotiations to bring Botman to Tyneside, according to Mail Online.

Botman is reportedly keen to join Newcastle, despite the club’s precarious Premier League position

AC Milan have also registered an interest in the young centre-back but Lille’s valuation is understood to have priced them out of a potential move.

Newcastle ‘ready to offer £17m’ for World Cup winner

According to Spanish National Sport outlet MARCA, Newcastle have identified Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti as a ‘prime target’.

The financially troubled Catalan giants are keen to offload the French international, who was part of Les Bleus’ World Cup winning squad in 2018.

The 28-year-old has had his opportunities limited at Camp Nou this season and is on a reported wage of £220,000 per-week.

Newcastle linked with move for Roma midfielder

Eddie Howe’s side are preparing to make an offer for Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout, according to Footmercato.

The 28-year-old scored 10 goals in 29 Serie A games for Roma last season and has been a regular for Jose Mourinho’s side this campaign.

As a result, Newcastle could find it difficult to convince Roma to part with the French international next month.

