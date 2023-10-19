Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle are set to announce Saudi Arabia flag carrier Saudia as the club’s official airline partner on a ‘multi-year’ deal worth up to £3million per-season. This comes after Saudia teased the partnership on social media by posting a ‘Stay Tooned’ message.

Saudia previously partnered with The Magpies last season for the warm-weather training camp in Riyadh. Saudia were the club’s official tour airline partner with a chartered flight from Newcastle and sponsorship boards at St James’ Park included as part of the partnership. The new partnership is set to be officially confirmed later this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have confirmed a number of major commercial deals so far in 2023 with PIF-owned events company Sela agreeing the most lucrative sponsorship deal to date worth £25million per-season. The Magpies have also agreed a major deal with Adidas that will start in the summer of 2024 described as ‘the biggest’ in the club’s history.

i News also revealed that the club agreed a new licensing deal with Chinese trading card company Daka to help raise the club’s profile in the Chinese market. Daka also work with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Newcastle are looking to significantly increase commercial revenue which had previously stagnated compared to their Premier League rivals during Mike Ashley’s tenure.