Tonali is potentially facing a lengthy ban from football following a hearing at the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Turin this week. The 23-year-old withdrew from the Italy national team following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms.

Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso admitted the player suffers from a gambling addiction before attending the hearing. If found guilty, the midfielder could be facing a lengthy ban from football.

In response, Newcastle issued an official club statement, which read: “Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities. He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.

“Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

According to Sky Italy, Tonali has admitted to betting on AC Milan to win matches during his time as a player at the Serie A club. The 23-year-old midfielder completed a £52million move from Milan to Newcastle in the summer.

A three-year worldwide football ban is the most severe punishment for illegal betting offences. However, Tonali’s co-operation and contribution to the investigation could see him handed a lesser ban.