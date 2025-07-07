Newcastle United have secured one of their most promising young players to a professional contract.

18-year-old striker Joe Brayson has signed his first pro deal at Newcastle, having impressed at Under-18s level during the 2024/25 season.

Brayson finished as top scorer for Newcastle’s Under-18s side, with 11 goals in 20 appearances. He also broke into the Under-21s side, scoring three goals in just two Premier League 2 starts.

The teenager is the son of Paul Brayson, who started his career at Newcastle United before representing the likes of Reading, Cardiff City and Cheltenham Town. He later made a name for himself with a prolific spell in non-league football, most notably with Newcastle Benfield and Blyth Spartans.

Newcastle United youngster reacts to contract signing

After signing his first professional contract, Brayson junior told the club website: “My dad has played a massive part because he's went through the same journey as me so to follow in his footsteps is unbelievable and I'm buzzing.

“Signing a professional contract is what I've been working for and it's a good step forward.

"I think I did quite well last season, getting a lot of goal contributions. I was pleased to get a lot of assists, too, and I was involved with the under-21s which is what I wanted to do.

"It's good getting pushed up the age groups and then being able to score goals for them was great. Hopefully, I can do the same next season."

Joe Brayson takes to Instagram following NUFC pro deal

Brayson then took to Instagram to post several photos of himself at Newcastle’s academy with the new 2025/26 Adidas home shirt.

The images were accompanied by the caption: “Proud moment to sign my first professional contract @nufc ⚫️⚪️.”

In addition to Brayson, Newcastle also handed out first professional deals to academy stars Luke Craggs and Logan Watts. All three are boyhood Newcastle United supporters from the area.

Eddie Howe highlights pathway for young players at Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has handed opportunities to several young players in recent seasons with 19-year-old Lewis Miley becoming a regular fixture in Newcastle’s matchday squad.

The Magpies boss has also handed out a first-team debut to Trevan Sanusi this season, while teenagers such as Leo Shahar and Sean Neave have been around the first team squad on the training ground and matchdays despite not getting on the pitch.

Although Newcastle are looking to compete at the top of the Premier League and for more major trophies after their Carabao Cup success, Howe is keen to have a pathway in place to allow young players to develop through the academy system and into a first-team environment. Leaving the door open for young additions such as Cordero and Salia in the seasons to come.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."