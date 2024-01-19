Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron Ferguson has returned to Newcastle United following his loan spell at Forfar Athletic.

The 20-year-old forward made 13 appearances for the Scottish League Two side, scoring once in a Scottish FA Cup second-round win over Huntly in October. Ferguson was an unused substitute in Forfar's 2-1 win over Elgin City on Saturday and The Gazette understands he has now returned to Newcastle following the expiration of his loan.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The young forward is one of four players who have returned from loan spells this month. Joe White and Max Thompson's loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Northampton Town respectively ended earlier in the month.

The pair will be examined by head coach Eddie Howe in a first-team training environment as Newcastle battles an ongoing injury crisis but could still be loaned out again. Isaac Hayden's loan spell at Standard Liege has also been cut short but he is expected to be loaned out once again amid interest from several Championship clubs.

Newcastle United striker Cameron Ferguson, son of Duncan, in action for the club two years ago. (Pic: National World)

Newcastle's plans for Ferguson are less clear with the striker now into the final six months of his contract at the club after being used largely as a substitute during his spell in the Scottish fourth tier.

Ferguson is the son of former Newcastle and Everton forward Duncan Ferguson and joined the club’s academy from Tranmere Rovers in 2021. The Liverpool-born forward made seven appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League 2 Division 2 and Papa John’s Trophy last season.

